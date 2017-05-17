French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes European Council President Donald Tusk (L) upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane De Sakutin/Pool

PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he would begin working immediately with European Council President Donald Tusk on the overhaul of the bloc, which needed a new and ambitious policy.

"I believe profoundly in the overhaul of the Europe," Macron told reporters before the two men sat down to dinner.

"I am counting a lot on President Tusk and his leadership to go further in this overhaul."

Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, chairs EU summits as head of the European Council, which groups the national governments of the 28-member bloc.

"I have come with a simple message. Europe needs your energy, imagination and courage and when I say Europe I am not thinking of the institutions, but millions of Europeans who see your victory as a sign of hope," Tusk said. "Hope for a Europe that protects, wins and looks to the future."

(Reporting by John Irish and Michel Rose; editing by Adrian Croft)