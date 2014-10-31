PARIS Oct 31 France's finance minister denied he had caved into peer pressure in order to get the country's 2015 budget past the EU Commission, telling Le Monde newspaper he had played a difficult hand well and secured a good result for the country.

The European Commission provisionally accepted France's budget on Wednesday after it offered to boost its deficit-cutting effort by another 3.6-3.7 billion euros, although Paris still broke its pledge to cut its deficit to 3 percent of GDP.

"At home, we could have been told: if there is more money, we should spend more. Abroad, we could have been asked to do more," Michel Sapin told the French daily in an interview published on Friday.

France's budget tweaks are largely based on a different calculation of debt interest rates, a lower contribution to the EU budget and higher forecasts of revenue to be expected from cracking down on tax evasion. They offer no savings beyond the 21 billion euros ($26.3 billion) already planned.

Sapin said he had presented a smaller deficit-reduction effort in the first draft of the government's 2015 budget on purpose, in order to retain some room for negotiation.

"We knew very well that in our talks with the European Commission we would have to find 3-4 billion (euros) to be on track," he said.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister, earlier this month said France should not be given more time to bring its deficit in line and told reporters there was peer pressure on France, due to concerns about its budget.

France, which had already been given an extra two years to bring its deficit in line, says it will be unable to meet the 3 percent threshold next year.

It says more spending cuts would kill its efforts to kick-start growth and points to IMF and ECB calls for the European Union to focus more on growth and reforms, rather than austerity.

The European Commission has said its final evaluation of France's 2015 budget would only come after a more detailed review.

(1 US dollar = 0.7980 euro) (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Jon Boyle)