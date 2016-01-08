PARIS/BRUSSELS Jan 8 The European Union has opened an inquiry into possible breaches of competition law during crisis talks held last summer in France that aimed to offer better prices for struggling livestock farmers.

"The Commission has received complaints on the situation of the dairy and meat markets in France and is conducting an investigation," a Commission spokesperson said on Friday.

The European Commission has asked the participants in the talks, which brought together farmer groups, food processors and supermarkets under the aegis of the farm ministry, to provide details of the meetings by mid-February, a French retailer said.

"All players attending these meetings received these demands from the Commission. All the French retailers received these demands," said a spokesman for the retailer, who declined to be identified. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Dominique Vidalon in Paris and Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels; editing by Geert De Clercq)