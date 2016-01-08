(Adds French farm ministry, farming lobby comments)
PARIS/BRUSSELS Jan 8 The European Union has
opened an inquiry into possible breaches of competition law
during crisis talks held last summer in France that aimed to
offer better prices for struggling livestock farmers.
"The Commission has received complaints on the situation of
the dairy and meat markets in France and is conducting an
investigation," a European Commission spokeswoman said on
Friday.
The Commission has asked participants in the talks, which
brought together farmer groups, food processors and supermarkets
under the aegis of the farm ministry, to provide details of the
meetings by mid-February, a French retailer said.
"All players attending these meetings received these demands
from the Commission. All the French retailers received these
demands," said a spokesman for the retailer, who declined to be
identified.
France's largest farmer group, the FNSEA, confirmed it had
been contacted by the Commission but said there had been no
price-fixing.
"We don't have the impression at all of having breached
competition rules," FNSEA vice president Henri Brichart said.
"There is a difference between indicating price levels that
cover production costs, and entering price agreements."
A spokesman for Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll said
the farm ministry was aware of an inquiry being conducted by the
Commission's competition directorate but that the ministry had
not been contacted.
The investigation, reported earlier on Friday by business
daily Les Echos, is a fresh setback for livestock farming in
France, which has been hurt by a Russian embargo on Western food
and cheaper competition from other EU countries.
French farmers staged a series of protests last summer,
prompting the government to hold sector-wide talks in which food
processors and retailers agreed to try and improve prices paid
to farmers.
But food processors have balked at cutting their margins in
the face of stiff international competition, with benchmark pork
prices in France notably sliding to close to 1 euro a kilo
compared to an objective of 1.40 euro seen as a break-even level
for farmers.
The farmer protests and the support given by the government
irked some EU countries like Germany and Spain, whose farmers
are also grappling with low prices and oversupply.
In a sign of an enduring crisis in the livestock sector, Le
Foll said this week that some 35,000 livestock farms were in
serious trouble, up from an estimated 25,000 last summer which
already represented some 10 percent of the total.
The government has pledged hundreds of millions of euros in
special aid for livestock farmers, notably through tax breaks
and co-financing for investment projects.
