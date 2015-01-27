PARIS Jan 27 The European Commission has asked France to repay 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) of farm subsidies dating back to 2008-2012, the French agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

The Commission's claim, which mainly relates to inaccurate declarations of farm area, initially amounted to around 3.5 billion euros before being negotiated down by France, a agriculture ministry spokesman said.

The subsidies would be budgeted for repayment over three years, he added. ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Sybille de La Hamaide and Valerie Parent)