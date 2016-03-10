PARIS, March 10 France's finance minister said
on Thursday that talks among 10 European countries for a
financial transaction tax had deadlocked amid reservations from
Belgium, Slovakia and Spain.
France with Germany has led efforts to create the tax which
was supposed to help recover public funds used to bail out banks
during the financial crisis while curbing speculative trading.
However, the talks have dragged on since 2011 as the
countries struggled to agree what instruments should be covered
and at which tax rate.
"We have reached a point of deadlock," French Finance
Minister Michel Sapin told a news conference, adding that the
European Union's current Austrian presidency had not abandoned
hopes of getting an agreement in June.
Germany, France, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Greece,
Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain originally agreed to
create the tax.
But Estonia dropped out last year, leaving only 10
countries, dangerously close to the nine needed to pursue the
project under EU rules, Sapin acknowledged.
Sapin said that Slovakia and Spain were not currently in a
position to take a political decision on the tax while Belgium
now had misgivings.
"We are really at the limit (of countries) necessary to go
forward. I'm concerned given things are frozen, but France still
wants to keep going and will push for it," he said.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)