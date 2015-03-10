PARIS, March 10 French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Tuesday she would file a complaint against the European Parliament's leader alleging he made false allegations against her National Front party in alerting the EU fraud squad to possible funding abuses.

On Monday, EU parliament president Martin Schulz informed the bloc's anti-corruption agency after finding that 20 people being paid from the EU budget as lawmakers' assistants appeared in National Front documents as officials of the party's national organisation.

That would go against rules stating that assistants must perform work directly linked to the member of parliament's mandate, the body said in a statement.

French Socialist Prime Minister "Manuel Valls is mobilising his Socialist friends against the National Front," Le Pen tweeted. "The EU parliament's president is bringing out the big guns. A complaint will be filed against him (Martin Schulz) for making false allegations."

She did not say where such an action would be brought.

Schulz was previously leader of a Socialist group in parliament.

Le Pen did not comment on the substance of the allegations of misuse of funds, which Le Monde newspaper said amounted to 7.5 million euros ($8.06 million) over the current legislature.

Le Monde also reported that the National Front's parliamentary assistants held important party posts, directly advising Le Pen or her father Jean-Marie, the party's founder.

National Front Vice President Florian Philippot said the allegations were "trumped up".

"In a way, Schulz is right," he said in a Twitter post. "Our assistants don't work for the European Union but against it."

Le Pen's anti-EU, anti-immigration party has rapidly gained support in recent years but struggles to ensure steady funding. In December it admitted to contracting a 9.4-million-euro loan from a Russian bank, arguing that it had no other choice because French banks were unwilling to extend loans.

A financial penalty from the European Parliament could hurt the party as it prepares for local elections on March 22 and 29 for which it is fielding nearly 2,000 candidates across the country, more than any other party.

Many candidates have to pay for a campaign kit that costs as much as 16,000 euros in order to run on a National Front ticket - money often loaned to them by a company linked to the Front. ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur and Gilbert Reilhac; editing by Ralph Boulton)