LONDON, April 7 The cost of hedging against
volatility in the euro/dollar exchange rate over the next month
rose to its highest since late June, as the contract captured
the date of the French presidential election run-off.
One-month euro/dollar implied volatility touched
12.265 percent on Friday, its highest since June 27, 2016, after
opening at 11.925 percent.
The contract on Thursday saw its biggest daily rise since
late 2008.
France holds the decisive run-off in its two-round
presidential election on May 7.
(Reporting by Nigel Stephenson, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)