LONDON, April 7 The cost of hedging against volatility in the euro/dollar exchange rate over the next month rose to its highest since late June, as the contract captured the date of the French presidential election run-off.

One-month euro/dollar implied volatility touched 12.265 percent on Friday, its highest since June 27, 2016, after opening at 11.925 percent.

The contract on Thursday saw its biggest daily rise since late 2008.

France holds the decisive run-off in its two-round presidential election on May 7.

