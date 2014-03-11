(Adds background and details)
PARIS, March 11 Trade on the NYSE Euronext
pan-European stock market was suspended for nearly an hour on
Tuesday because of a technical problem that forced traders to
place orders offline.
The shutdown at 1115 GMT came a few minutes after the bourse
announced it was switching to so-called 'pre-market mode' due to
a "critical alert on its cash market" related to an unspecified
technical problem.
While traders were able to place, modify and cancel orders,
prices were not set.
Trading subsequently resumed at 1210 GMT for stocks and
bonds and at 1315 GMT for certificates and ETFs.
NYSE Euronext declined to comment on the incident.
In 2011, NYSE Euronext had a series of technical incidents
including one in which the operator suspended Euronext indices
for more than an hour and a half due to a problem with one of
its programmes.
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Jane Merriman)