By Matthieu Protard
PARIS Dec 20 The head of France's AMF
securities regulator said on Tuesday it would take a miracle for
the country to keep its top-notch credit rating and warned of
far-reaching effects for the euro zone's second-largest economy
should it lose it.
On Friday, credit ratings agency Fitch lowered the outlook
on France's triple-A sovereign rating to negative, joining
Standard & Poor's, which put France and 14 other euro zone
countries under review at the start of the month.
Moody's, the other major ratings agency, said in October it
was reviewing its stable outlook on France's AAA rating.
"Keeping it would need a miracle, but I want to believe it
can happen," Jean-Pierre Jouyet told a meeting with financial
journalists.
President Nicolas Sarkozy, who faces a tough re-election
fight in April and has vowed for months to do everything to
protect France's rating, has recently changed tack and prepared
voters for its loss by saying that a downgrade would be
surmountable.
"I find it quite regrettable that we are accepting with a
certain fatalism the loss of the AAA and that, with a certain
resignation, we accept the downgrade of our country," said
Jouyet, who is seen as close to France's opposition Socialist
party and is a friend of its presidential candidate, Francois
Hollande.
While some investors have said the market has already
discounted a downgrade to France's rating, Jouyet said there was
no room for complacency as the move would have wide
repercussions.
"It wouldn't be banal because there is an impact on interest
rates, credit conditions and consumer spending power," he said.
Ratings downgrades usually push up debt issuers' borrowing
costs, and some portfolio-based investors may dump downgraded
debt automatically to preserve the credit standard of their
products.
Fitch said on Tuesday that the AAA credit rating of the euro
zone's EFSF bailout fund largely depended on France and Germany
retaining their top rating.
There was a slightly greater than 50 percent likelihood of
France being downgraded within the next year or two, Fitch said.
"France is the most exposed of the 'AAA' euro member states
to a further intensification of the eurozone sovereign debt
crisis," Fitch said. "It provides 158.5 billion euros of
guarantees plus over-guarantees to the EFSF guarantee pool under
the framework agreement."
Economists have noted that the EFSF could be adapted to
function without its AAA and in any case the activation of the
permanent ESM bailout mechanism this year would reduce its
importance.
Henri Guaino, a special adviser to President Nicolas
Sarkozy, said the loss of France's AAA rating would be
"completely unjustified".
"France does not present any default risk on its debt," he
told Les Echos newspaper in an interview.
With many economists saying that further austerity measures
will be necessary in France, with the economy likely to slip
into recession early next year, Jouyet urged the government to
adopt a "socially acceptable" pace of austerity.
Referring to a spat last week between Britain and France
over credit ratings, Jouyet said French officials had simply
overreacted to reports of criticism by the British government of
the euro zone's efforts to tackle its debt crisis.