* The Howard Hughes Corporation announces pricing of add-on offering of 5.375pct senior notes due 2025
PARIS Dec 20 The head of France's AMF securities regulator said on Tuesday it would take a miracle for the country to keep its AAA credit rating and expressed regret that the French seemed resigned to losing it.
"Keeping it would need a miracle but I want to believe it can happen," Jean-Pierre Jouyet told a meeting with financial journalists.
"I find it quite regrettable that we are accepting with a certain fatalism the loss of the AAA and that, with a certain resignation, we accept the downgrade of our country," said Jouyet, who is seen as close to France's opposition Socialist party.
On Friday, credit ratings agency Fitch lowered the outlook on France's AAA sovereign rating to negative, joining Standard & Poor's, which had already done so.
WASHINGTON, June 12 Washington can pay its bills through at least early September under a current limit on federal borrowing, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday, urging lawmakers to raise the debt limit soon.