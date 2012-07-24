BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says about $1,217 million in combined aggregate principal amount of notes validly tendered
* Goldman Sachs announces final results of its tender offer for subordinated notes
PARIS, July 24 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday that further aid for Spain could take the form of an increase in Europe's rescue fund or action by the European Central Bank, though he hoped neither option was necessary.
"I hope it will not be necessary to intervene again," he told France 2 television. "If we have to intervene, it could be an increase in the firewalls ... or interventions by the (European) central bank."
"The president of the central bank has said, and it's a statement that we should not take lightly, that he has no hang-up about interventions."
Worries that Spain may have to appeal for a full-fledged international bailout, on top of its request for 100 billion euros to recapitalise its ailing banks, have pushed Spanish borrowing costs up to euro-era highs in recent days. (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur)
WASHINGTON, June 7 The U.S. Justice Department has barred any legal settlements in federal investigations that include donating funds to community organizations or other third-party groups, rather than to those directly harmed by the wrongdoing or involved in the cases, in a change that could impact banks and other corporations.