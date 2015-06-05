STRASBOURG, France The European Court of Human Rights on Friday allowed France on Friday to take a tetraplegic man in a vegetative state off life support, turning down an appeal by his parents in a legal battle that has torn a family apart.

The European court upheld a ruling by France's top administrative court which had authorised doctors to put an end to the intravenous food and water keeping alive the 38-year-old who was victim of a car crash in 2008.

The ruling by the European Court of Human Rights, based in Strasbourg in eastern France, cannot be appealed.

The high-profile case has pitched Lambert's parents and two of their children against five other children and Lambert's wife Rachel, who won French clearance last June for doctors to effectively end her spouse's life after years in a coma.

