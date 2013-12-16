PARIS Dec 16 A French public panel recommended
on Monday legalising voluntary euthanasia, supporting a campaign
pledge by President Francois Hollande despite the opposition of
the national ethics committee.
Hollande promised in July to hold a national debate with a
view to submitting a bill to parliament that would go beyond the
current law that bars doctors from assisting suicide.
At the time, the national ethics committee advised the
Socialist head of state against letting doctors aid the
terminally ill to take their own lives.
Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands and Switzerland allow
voluntary euthanasia in some form and Hollande pledged in his
election manifesto last year to legalise "medical assistance to
end one's life with dignity".
On Monday, a panel of 18 people deemed representative of
society and appointed by the ethics committee, said medically
assisted suicide was a "legitimate right for a patient dying or
suffering from a terminal illness, based primarily on informed
consent and full awareness".
In July, the ethics committee in July said changing the law
would be "dangerous to society" because vulnerable patients
might see it as a threat that their lives could be ended before
their natural deaths.
The current law passed in 2005 allows doctors to stop
prolonging life artificially if terminally ill patients request
it and encourages palliative treatments to ease their pain.
Public opinion polls show widespread support for legalised
euthanasia in late terminal cases. Hospital staff convicted of
helping patients die in recent years have often been given
suspended sentences in view of this approach.
The issue gained prominence after an elderly couple
committed suicide in a luxury Paris hotel last month leaving a
note explaining that they had wanted to die with dignity.
In another challenge to the law, a member of parliament from
the Green Party described on television on Sunday how she
watched her terminally ill mother die after taking pills.
(Reporting By John Irish and Sophie Louet; Editing by Paul
Taylor)