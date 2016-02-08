* Facing protests, France wants more EU livestock steps
* PM Valls to discuss Russian pork embargo with Medvedev
By Jean-Baptiste Vey
PARIS, Feb 8 France wants new "market regulation
measures" to help farmers hurt by low milk and pork prices and
has submitted proposals ahead of a meeting of European Union
agriculture ministers later this month, Prime Minister Manuel
Valls said on Monday.
The government called on the European Commission to do more
to help its struggling livestock sector, seeking to defuse
protests in which farmers have blocked highways and
supermarkets.
Prices for milk and pork have fallen below the cost of
production for many European Union farmers as a Russian embargo
on Western food has caused oversupply, and France says 35,000 of
its livestock farms are at risk of going bankrupt.
The French government has offered hundreds of millions of
euros in aid to livestock farmers since last summer. But with no
sign of an upturn in market conditions, farmers have renewed
street protests since the start of the year.
Speaking after a meeting with supermarket retailers about
the farming situation, Valls said the Commission had so far
"done too little, too late", and France had suggested steps to
bolster the market ahead of the EU farm ministers meeting.
Asked about Valls' remarks, a Commission spokesman cited a
500 million euros ($556 million) aid package granted last year
and urged EU countries to make full use of it.
In the dairy sector, French proposals include an increase in
the floor price at which producers can sell into public storage,
an export credit facility, and aid for farmers who cut output
when prices fall, a memorandum submitted by France to the
Commission and seen by Reuters showed.
France also called for a concerted effort to get Russia to
lift a sanitary embargo on EU pork - which pre-dated a broad ban
on Western food imposed in August 2014, the document showed.
Valls said he would raise the issue with Russian counterpart
Dmitry Medvedev during a meeting in Germany on Saturday.
The Commission, which manages the EU's Common Agricultural
Policy, rejected last year the idea of raising dairy
intervention prices or regulating volumes, defending a market
reform that saw production quotas abolished last April.
Within France, the government is discussing potential
measures with supermarket chains, frequently targeted in
protests by farmers who blame them for pushing down prices.
Discussions with retailers will continue this week about a
special fund for pig farmers, Agriculture Minister Stephane Le
Foll said after the meeting.
Monday's gathering also looked at the possibility of
changing French legislation to include farmers in annual price
negotiations between food retailers and manufacturers, in order
to ensure farmer production costs were taken into account,
officials and retailers said.
The idea of maintaining milk prices at 2015 levels was also
discussed as a way to give short-term relief to dairy farmers.
($1 = 0.8992 euros)
(Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Mark Heinrich)