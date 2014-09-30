* Boulevard Chanel is chic Paris address for Fashion Week
* Lagerfeld stages street demonstration for catwalk finale
By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, Sept 30 Life is fine on Boulevard Chanel,
the street facade created by designer Karl Lagerfeld for his
ready-to-wear show on Tuesday, where leggy models in expensive
outfits staged a faux demonstration as part of the spectacle.
Lagerfeld's commentary on the French proclivity for protests
drew howls of laughter from the fashionable crowd gathered
inside the Grand Palais who were surrounded on four sides by an
immense backdrop of a chic Paris block.
In Lagerfeld's heightened reality, there was none of Paris's
familiar graffiti or dog mess to sully the splendour of
Boulevard Chanel, only dozens and dozens of brightly hued suits
and dresses from the energetic German designer.
At the finale, models - including Brazilian Gisele Bundchen
- held an urbane street demonstration as Chaka Khan's feminist
anthem "I'm Every Woman" blared overhead.
Armed with megaphones, the models waved signs that read
"Women's Rights are More Than Alright," "We Can Match the
Machos" and "Divorce for All," accompanied by the
sunglass-wearing Lagerfeld, ponytail in place and iPhone in
hand.
After the show, Lagerfeld dismissed any grand political
meaning, saying merely that it felt "right for the moment."
"I don't ask myself political questions at that level," he
said, while acknowledging that the "Divorce for All" placard
poked fun at critics of France's gay marriage law, which passed
last year.
"Fifty percent of all marriages end in divorce, so forget
it!" he said.
WELL-HEELED
Given it was Chanel, the scene on the sidelines of the
catwalk was a show in itself.
Well-heeled Asian and Russian women - among the most avid
Chanel buyers - chatted and snapped photos of the decor, while a
scrum of photographers huddled around a woman in black leather
holding a tiny Pomeranian dog.
As for the clothes, Lagerfeld employed rainbow shades and
bright florals, breaking out his painter's palette with abandon.
Chanel's signature tweedy suits in blacks and greys were
paired with psychedelic-toned blouses, a juxtaposition of
sensible and outrageous that permeated the collection.
Coats in vivid combinations of fuchsia, scarlet, turquoise
and yellow were like kaleidoscopic watercolours, sometimes
combined with a nubby lining, while multi-coloured floral
decoration adorned dresses and tops made of shiny metallic
beads.
The collection that also included a fair share of navy and
white striped knits and shiny pinstriped suits with roomy
trousers found a whimsical feminine note with wide white collars
that would have been at home in the Flemish wing of the Louvre.
As for bling, it was here in bright gold bomber jackets and
a long silver tunic dress that recalled Paco Rabanne's
groundbreaking aluminium plate dress in the 1960s.
Setting aside the 86 looks in Tuesday's collection, it has
been a busy fashion week for Lagerfeld. Last week marked the
release of a hardback book about his muse "Choupette," - a
Burmese cat - while on Monday, a limited stock of Karl Lagerfeld
Barbie dolls were sold out from his stores within minutes.
Asked about Choupette, who dines on silver and has her own
Louis Vuitton travelling case, Lagerfeld said his cat had
developed a "strong personality".
"She is spoiled, yes. But she is divine."
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)