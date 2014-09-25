By Alexandria Sage
| PARIS, Sept 25
PARIS, Sept 25 Leave it to Alber Elbaz, creative
director of Lanvin, to pull off a Paris Fashion Week show on
Thursday that retained all its elegance and class even with Kim
Kardashian and Kanye West in the front row.
Popcorn and champagne distracted the audience for a time
before the reason for show's delayed start became apparent: the
ubiquitous Hollywood couple swooped in 40 minutes late,
eliciting boos from the standing photographers.
But after their tardy entrance, the focus went right back on
Elbaz's elegant creations.
Held under the impressive glass ceiling of the prestigious
National Fine Arts School on the Left Bank - which for centuries
has trained France's great painters and sculptors - the Lanvin
Summer 2015 collection was a study in monochromatic chic.
No need for grand gestures here as seen in other shows this
fashion week - whether the letters of Anthony Vaccarello's name
that showed up in his clothes on day one, or the space alien
meets cotton candy vibe of Manish Arora's collection earlier on
Thursday.
Elbaz's long, sinewy clothing, from the fabulous billowy
black silk jumpsuit to the oversized blue blazer, brought
refreshing neutrals to the forefront, in nudes, blacks, ivories,
amethysts and coppers.
Dresses of silk charmeuse, in all that fabric's ethereal
polish, took centre stage, with the fluid material merely
skirting, never hugging the body.
A flapper-length dress in flesh tones found its modernity in
gold hardware at each side that attached both front and back.
Lanvin's study in monochromatic chic was broken by a foray
into prints, but when they came their deconstructed floral,
garnished with glimmery shine, were welcome.
Elbaz took up the yellow and blue so beloved of the fashion
set this season, but his offerings were the antithesis of the
overblown patterns seen this week at Carven and Guy Laroche.
Oriental swirls of yellow-gold and navy bedecked dresses,
skirts and jackets, while an exquisitely tailored, sensible blue
jacket was paired with hip-hugging gold and blue pants worthy of
a bullfighter out on the town.
The final look of show was a resplendent silk dress with
flowing sleeves cut to mid-thigh in tones of mustard and slate
that projected an airiness and effortlessness.
The stout, bespectacled Elbaz gave a demure little bow after
the show, with an endearing self-deprecating gesture at his own
modest all-black outfit accessorized by well-worn brown boots.
And the circus started up again, with Kanye and Kardasian
being whisked off backstage amid a crush of TV cameras, leaving
the catwalk littered with popcorn and champagne glasses.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)