PARIS Oct 14 SMCP, the group behind French fashion brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, has been put on the market in a deal expected to happen next year that could value it at more than 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion), sources close to the matter said.

Controlling shareholder, the private equity firm KKR , has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS to review options which could include a flotation on the Paris stock market in 2016, they said.

"The word is out that they will get this business sold next year," said one person close to the matter.

KKR, SMCP, BoA Merrill Lynch and UBS declined to comment.

