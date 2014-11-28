MARSEILLES Nov 28 A Marseille court took the
France-Corsica ferry operator SNCM under its protection on
Friday, giving the company, which has already stopped payments
to its creditors, six months to find a buyer.
The ruling came after SNCM shareholder Transdev, a transport
firm jointly owned by Veolia and French state bank CDC,
sought to recover 117.3 million euros ($146 million) in cash
advances that the company was unable to pay.
With little prospect the long-struggling company can be
reorganised in its current state, the ruling allows the search
for buyers to get underway though unions said it brought the
firm one step closer to liquidation.
The company suspended payments and filed for court
protection earlier this month, in a first step in a search for a
buyer.
Transdev has tried to sell SNCM for years. However, a
European Union order last year for SNCM to repay 440 million
euros worth of state aid made the ferry operator virtually
bankrupt and unsellable.
A sale will also allow Veolia and CDC to unwind their
Transdev 50-50 joint venture, as water, waste and energy
specialist Veolia wants to get out of the non-core transport
business by selling part of its stake to CDC.
($1 = 0.8042 euros)
