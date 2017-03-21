BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
PARIS, March 21 A French prosecutor has opened an investigation into Fiat Chrysler over allegations that the carmaker cheated in diesel emission tests, a judicial source said on Tuesday.
"I can confirm that a judicial investigation has been opened into aggravated cheating," the source said. (Reporting by Chine Labbe and Laurence Frost; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.