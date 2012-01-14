PARIS Jan 14 French Prime Minister Francois Fillon said he saw no need to change the country's growth forecasts, though he said the government could make adjustments once more data is available on the fourth quarter of last year and the first three months of 2012.

"There is no objective reason today that allows us to revise growth," Fillon told a news conference on Saturday. "Once we know the figures for the last quarter of 2011 we will make the necessary adjustments."

He added the government would make adjustments as necessary throughout the year based on the latest growth figures.