By Ingrid Melander
PARIS, April 16 France's economy could shrink
this year and miss future government forecasts, the country's
budget watchdog and the IMF warned on Tuesday, casting doubt on
Paris's pledge to cut its deficit below 3 percent of output.
France will unveil a revised multi-annual budget plan on
Wednesday to try to meet the 3 percent EU deficit ceiling in
2014. It acknowledged earlier this year that it will miss the
target this year because growth has stalled.
The new plan is crucial to France's efforts to persuade its
euro zone partners to agree to extend time to meet the target.
Sceptics say, however, that France will struggle to meet even
more modest growth targets because consumer spending is drying
up and company investment staying weak.
The International Monetary Fund slashed its own 2013
forecast on Tuesday, predicting Europe's No. 2 economy will now
shrink by 0.1 percent this year versus a projection of 0.3
percent growth it made three months ago. France could grow 0.9
percent next year, it said.
The government is basing its new fiscal plan, which it will
put to parliament next week before submitting it to the European
Commission, on growth forecasts of 0.1 percent this year, 1.2
percent next year and 2 percent on average in 2015-2017.
Its new independent budget watchdog, the High Council for
Public Finances, warned of risks to growth in gross domestic
product (GDP) posed both by the economic outlook in Europe and
by weak domestic demand.
"The High Council ... considers that a slight contraction of
GDP in 2013 and growth well below 1.2 percent in 2014 cannot be
ruled out," it warned in a report, adding that growth could
also be below forecast in 2015-2017.
FRENCH BONDS RESISTANT
Despite concern about the new targets, Finance Minister
Pierre Moscovici said it would have been unwise to opt for more
pessimistic estimates.
"Given the extent of the reforms under way, setting a more
cautious growth target in 2014 would not be justified and would
require an excessive adjustment to bring the deficit below 3
percent of GDP in 2014," he said in a statement.
The revised deficit targets to be put forward on Wednesday
include a reduction of the deficit to 2.9 percent of economic
output next year from an expected 3.7 percent this year.
Under European Union budget rules, euro zone countries can
face fines if they fail to take action to meet deficit targets.
The European Commission has said, however, that it could be
lenient if the economic outlook worsens and France cuts its
structural deficit, which strips out the effects of the economic
cycle.
France, which reaffirmed last week that it would stick to
the structural deficit targets, had based its 2013 budget bill
on forecasts of 0.8 percent growth this year and 2 percent next
year, now seen as much too optimistic.
The Socialist government confirmed on Tuesday that its new
target was to cut the deficit to 2.9 percent of output in 2014.
"The 3 percent (target), it's in 2014 that we'll have to
reach it, that's what we will write in the stability plan ...
2.9 percent more precisely," government spokeswoman Najat
Vallaud-Belkacem told BFM TV.
Government bond yields have so far been unharmed by the
state's fiscal troubles and are at record lows, with Paris
attracting yield-hungry investors looking for more safety than
in the euro zone periphery.
