PARIS Dec 19 The French competition authority
said on Thursday it had fined Schering-Plough, now owned by
Merck, 15.3 million euros ($21 million) over what it
called a smear campaign against generic competition to Subutex,
its drug for opioid addiction.
It also handed out a fine of 414,000 euros to parent Merck
and another of 318,000 euros to British supplier Reckitt
Benckiser for anti-competitive behaviour in staging the
campaign in late 2005.
The decision follows a complaint filed by Actavis-owned
generics maker Arrow Generiques against Schering
Plough's communication practices towards pharmacists, which the
watchdog said aimed to discourage them from ordering generic
versions of Subutex, also known as buprenorphine.
As austerity-minded governments seek ways to trim heavy
healthcare bills, regulators around Europe are cracking down on
deals between drugmakers that unfairly delay the launch of cheap
generic medicines.
In a statement, the French competition watchdog said
Schering-Plough, which was taken over by Merck in 2009, had
disparaged Arrow's generic drug in its sales pitches and granted
pharmacists unjustified discounts to prompt them to stock up on
Subutex instead.
"We are reviewing the decision and considering appropriate
next steps," a Merck spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
Representatives for Reckitt and Arrow Generiques could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Earlier this year, the French Competition Authority handed
Sanofi a 40.6-million-euro fine for disparaging a
generic version of its Plavix blood thinner.