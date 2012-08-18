PARIS Aug 18 France economy has the potential
to rebound in 2013 and there are no plans to lower growth
forecasts for next year, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said
in an interview to be published on Sunday by weekly newspaper Le
Journal du Dimanche.
"Once we are able to regain momentum in Europe and France,
we have a real potential for growth in 2013," said Moscovici,
dismissing suggestions that the government may be preparing to
lower its 1.2 percent growth target for 2013.
"It's not the case," said Moscovici.
France's economy stayed at a low level for the third quarter
running in the three months to June as a rise in investments and
exports defied expectations for a contraction. But the lack of
growth prompted concerns that the government may struggle to
meet its growth target next year.
The government is targeting growth of 0.3 percent this year.
Moscovici said France would deliver on a promise to shrink
its public sector deficit.
"We do not maintain a deficit target of 3 percent in 2013
for the sake of it: cutting debt is imperative to maintain our
sovereignty and the control of our destiny," Moscovici said.
He said vehicle fuel price caps were back on the agenda
after a recent rise in diesel and petrol prices, with a meeting
planned with refiners and distributors on Aug. 28.
"The measures to take should be the least expensive for our
public finances," said Moscovici.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Ralph Gowling)