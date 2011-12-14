MARSEILLE, FRANCE Dec 14 Six people
died and 15 were overcome by smoke when fire broke out overnight
in a care home for the elderly in the southern French city of
Marseille, the local government said on Wednesday.
Eighty firefighters tackled the blaze and
removed the victims from the building, a local government
statement said, adding that the fire had been put out. Three of
those suffering from smoke inhalation were in serious
condition.
The cause of the fire, which broke out on the third
floor of the building housing 180 elderly people, was not known
but an investigation was under way, the statement said.
