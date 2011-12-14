MARSEILLE, FRANCE Dec 14 Six people died and 15 were overcome by smoke when fire broke out overnight in a care home for the elderly in the southern French city of Marseille, the local government said on Wednesday.

Eighty firefighters tackled the blaze and removed the victims from the building, a local government statement said, adding that the fire had been put out. Three of those suffering from smoke inhalation were in serious condition.

The cause of the fire, which broke out on the third floor of the building housing 180 elderly people, was not known but an investigation was under way, the statement said. (Writing by Jean-François Rosnoblet; Editing by Tim Pearce)