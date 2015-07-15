PARIS, July 15 Two fires at a petrochemical
facility near Marseille airport on Tuesday were almost certainly
started deliberately, French authorities said on Wednesday.
"We are treating this as arson," Aix-en-Provence prosecutor
Dominique Moyal said, ruling out an accident and confirming the
suspicions voiced by officials over the fires which came as
France celebrated its Bastille Day national holiday.
She said police had found material that could have been made
into an incendiary device near the tanks containing oil products
and whose explosion triggered a vast smoke plume in the sky over
France's second-largest city.
Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said earlier in the day
that the investigation showed criminal intent, but that no
motive had yet been established.
Tuesday's fires were at a petrochemical cluster where
U.S.-group LyondellBasell employ around 1,000 permanent staff
and around the same number of contractors in the facility
located in the town of Berre-l'Etang.
France is on top security alert after an incident last month
in which a suspected Islamist beheaded his boss and tried to
blow up a U.S-owned industrial gas plant in the suburbs of Lyon.
