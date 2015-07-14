UPDATE 1-Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
PARIS, July 14 Criminal intent is suspected in two fires at a LyondellBasell industries facility near Marseilles airport on Tuesday, a source close to the French government said.
"The simultaneous explosion of the tanks, which are spaced about 500 metres (yards) from each other, is not the result of a technical accident", the source said.
"The thesis of criminal intent is clearly being considered," the source added.
Firemen were still trying to extinguish one of the fires which triggered a vast smoke plume in the sky of France's second largest city, a Reuters witness reported.
Earlier, the Bouches-du-Rhône department said in a statement the smoke did not pose immediate health risks. Air traffic at Marseilles Provence airport was unaffected, it said. (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Matthias Blamont)
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.