PARIS Jan 19 Around 60 firemen were fighting a fire in the roof of the luxury Ritz Paris hotel in Place Vendome, central Paris, on Tuesday, officials said.

A spokesman for the Paris fire authorities said there were no casualties. The Ritz Paris was due to re-open this year after more than three years of renovation work.

"The main aim is to stop the fire from spreading, a fire service spokesman said.

The former home of fashion designer Coco Chanel and author Marcel Proust - and a favourite drinking hole of American writer Ernest Hemingway - the Ritz Paris was last renovated over a decade beginning in 1979 after its purchase by tycoon Mohamed Al-Fayed. (Reporting by Myriam Rivet and John Irish; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Bate Felix)