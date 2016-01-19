UPDATE 2-Audi CEO's contract to be extended to end of 2022
* Works council says extension linked to job safeguards (Adds company confirmation, details on compliance chief, works council demands)
PARIS Jan 19 Around 60 firemen were fighting a fire in the roof of the luxury Ritz Paris hotel in Place Vendome, central Paris, on Tuesday, officials said.
A spokesman for the Paris fire authorities said there were no casualties. The Ritz Paris was due to re-open this year after more than three years of renovation work.
"The main aim is to stop the fire from spreading, a fire service spokesman said.
The former home of fashion designer Coco Chanel and author Marcel Proust - and a favourite drinking hole of American writer Ernest Hemingway - the Ritz Paris was last renovated over a decade beginning in 1979 after its purchase by tycoon Mohamed Al-Fayed. (Reporting by Myriam Rivet and John Irish; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Bate Felix)
* Works council says extension linked to job safeguards (Adds company confirmation, details on compliance chief, works council demands)
BRUSSELS, May 17 U.S. and European Union officials will meet next week in Washington D.C. for more talks about risks to air travel, but no extension of a cabin ban on large electronics devices was announced after the two sides met in Brussels on Wednesday.