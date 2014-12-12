PARIS Parisians are stocking up on logs and kindling despite a looming ban on open-hearth chimney fires, with many vowing to keep their hearths alight through the winter - even in secret if necessary.

Nine local authorities in the greater Paris region have signed the ban, due to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2015. The move came after an air-quality watchdog said wood-burning fires were partly to blame for an increase in airborne pollutants the World Health Organisation says cause various pulmonary diseases.

But opposition to the ban has been growing - including from Environment Minister Segolene Royal who this week called it "a little bit ridiculous" and said she wanted to overturn it.

"We've been made to believe that wood fires were as polluting as diesel cars," she told France 2 television on Tuesday. "We have to be a little bit reasonable."

While chimney-owners wait to see whether Royal will follow through on her pledge, many are stocking up as usual on logs and kindling. Denis Lelievre, who runs Paris' last traditional wood-supply shop, said his order books were full for the Christmas season and well into 2015.

"We haven't seen any effect on sales quite yet, as you can see," said Lelievre, whose Left Bank corner shop was founded in 1840 when it doubled as a cafe, like many other wood and coal suppliers at the time. It also sells other combustibles.

As customers dropped into his store on a chilly Friday morning, he argued the government was unfairly targeting wood-burning which several other studies show produce fewer fine particles than diesel cars.

"This is addressing a tiny aspect of the pollution problem in Paris," he said. "What you smell walking down the street isn't burning wood but the exhaust from cars."

Several customers voiced concerns about a potential financial risk from fire damage, no longer covered by home insurance after the ban goes into effect. But none said would stop using their fireplaces altogether.

"We'll make fires no matter what," said Simon Blease, a British resident who works in the auto sector. "I think this ban is a ridiculous idea."

Another customer, who filled up the trunk of his 4x4 with 80 euros ($100) worth of wood, wagered it would be hard to enforce a ban without a police unit dedicated to watching chimney tops and knocking on doors to track down clandestine wood burners.

($1 = 0.8024 euros)

(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur and Hannah Murphy; editing by Mark John)