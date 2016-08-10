MARSEILLE Aug 10 Several wild fires broke out
in various parts of southern France on Wednesday, causing a
major firefighting operation in which four firemen were
injured, three of them seriously, the interior ministry said in
a statement.
About 1,200 firemen battled the blazes, backed up by
firefighting airplanes, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve told
French newschannel BFM TV.
One of the fires affected the town of Fos-sur-Mer, 40 km (25
miles) northwest of Marseille, France's second-biggest city
where petrochemical plants are located.
High winds stimulated the spread of the fires, with thick
smoke visible across the region.
Most commercial air flights leaving Marseille were delayed
or cancelled, according to the local airport's website.
(Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet et Gerard Bon,; Writing
by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Balmforth)