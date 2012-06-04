By Brian Love
PARIS, June 4 French "First Lady" Valerie
Trierweiler will continue to work as a journalist for Paris
Match, the glossy news magazine that she criticised for
publishing a front page story about her and her partner
President Francois Hollande before his election.
Paris Match's editor said he saw no conflict of interest and
that the 47-year-old, who met Hollande years ago during her
career as a political reporter, had signed a new deal to cover
culture, reviewing books and art exhibitions.
The twice-divorced mother of three and unmarried partner of
Hollande had long insisted that she wanted to remain a working
mother, even if she now has a staff in her informal role as
First Lady at the presidential Elysee Palace.
"It's something of an unprecedented situation for us," Paris
Match editor Olivier Royant told Europe 1 radio, which like the
magazine is part of the media empire of Lagardere, a
conglomerate that also has a stake in Airbus.
Royant said that Trierweiler stopped covering political
affairs for Paris Match in November, shortly after the
57-year-old Hollande became the Socialist Party candidate in an
election he won on May 6.
She had since been working from home with a laptop and
excluded from the weekly magazine's editorial meetings, he said,
adding: "These precautions were taken to protect (Paris) Match
and her from all suspicion of conflict of interest."
Trierweiler criticised Paris Match in March for publishing a
front-page photograph and story about her and Hollande during
the election campaign.
"What a shock to find yourself on the front of your own
publication. Angry at finding my photo used without
authorisation or even a warning," she tweeted at the time.
Prior to his relationship with Trierweiler, Hollande had
four children over 25 years living with Segolene Royal, a fellow
Socialist who herself ran for president in 2007. Shortly after
the failed endeavour, Royal announced that she and Hollande were
splitting up.
Paris Match editor Royant said he discussed the new contract
with Trierweiler last Thursday. "She now seems to be able to
draw the dividing line. It's been an accelerated learning
process over the past three weeks," he said.
For the years ahead, he said: "Coverage of the presidential
couple will remain fair and independent ... We have a saying at
Match that goes: 'there's only one star here and it's the
publication'".
In much the same way that Hollande says he wants to be a "Mr
Normal" president, partner Trierweiler has said she doesn't want
to be boxed into the role of "second fiddle, first lady".
