* Regrets Twitter swipe at Segolene Royal
* Says TV work may not be fitting, but magazine work vital
By Brian Love
PARIS, Oct 3 France's "First Lady" is dropping
plans to relaunch a TV career but says that she will not quit as
a journalist at Paris Match magazine because she wants to raise
her children without depending on President Francois Hollande
for money.
Valerie Trierweiler, whose debut in the role of presidential
partner was marred when she took a political swipe at the woman
who had four children with Hollande, said in an interview she
regretted that faux-pas and was still finding her way.
Career-wise, the twice-divorced mother of three told Ouest
France newspaper she was abandoning plans to work again with a
TV channel that she left in the run-up to the May 6 election of
Hollande, to whom she is not married.
"It was a beautiful project with a humanitarian aspect but I
understand that being the president's partner and working for a
television channel may be problematic or even fuel suspicion for
some people," the 47-year-old Trierweiler said.
She insisted, however, that she saw no such difficulty with
continuing a 22-year career at weekly news and showbiz magazine
Paris Match, where she first crossed paths with Hollande as a
political reporter and now writes an arts column.
"I have my children to look after and do not know how I
could do it without a salary," said Trierweiler. "My feeling is
that maintaining financial independence is also a healthy way to
keep my feet on the ground."
Trierweiler acknowledged she made a mistake when she tweeted
her support last June for the man who days later won an election
battle against Segolene Royal, who had four children with
Hollande and announced their formal separation in 2007, shortly
after her own failed bid to become president.
"It was a mistake and I regret it," said Trierweiler. "I had
still not got to grips with the fact that I was no longer just a
simple citizen. It won't happen again," she said.
Trierweiler had three children before meeting Hollande, with
whom she lives most of the time in the Paris apartment that they
shared before his election.
Hollande, who successfully marketed himself as a "Mr Normal"
leader who would do away with the flashy ways of predecessor
Nicolas Sarkozy, has cut his own wage by 30 percent to around
15,000 euros ($19,400) a month and is also seeking to cut
running costs at the presidential Elysee Palace, where
Trierweiler has an office and says she has a staff of three.
"My solitary work as a journalist is something I do from the
home where we still live," Trierweiler said.
($1 = 0.7731 euros)
(Reporting By Brian Love, editing by Paul Casciato)