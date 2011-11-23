PARIS Nov 23 The escalating euro zone
crisis, with the threat of economic downturn and of increased
contingent liabilities, could put France's AAA sovereign rating
at risk, credit rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday.
In a special report on France's public finances, Fitch said
the rise in government debt meant France's ability to absorb new
shocks without undermining its triple-A rating had been largely
exhausted.
"Under a stress scenario whereby a further intensification
of the euro zone crisis resulted in a much sharper economic
downturn in France and across the region, and a material
increase in the risk of contingent liabilities being
crystallised, especially with respect to financial support for
the banking sector, France's 'AAA' rating would be at risk,"
Fitch said in the report.
It also said additional fiscal measures were likely needed
for France to reach its goal of a public deficit of 3 percent of
gross domestic product in 2013, with Fitch seeing the 2013
deficit more likely around 4 percent.
(Reporting By Catherine Bremer)