* French finances have limited room to absorb new shocks
* Faltering growth also weighing on French rating outlook
(Adds market regulator comments)
PARIS, Nov 23 France would have limited room to
absorb any new shocks to its public finances without
endangering its AAA status, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday, in
the latest sign that the euro crisis could rob France of its
cherished top-tier rating.
In a special report on French public finances, Fitch said
France's debt and deficit were consistent with a AAA rating but
said shocks such as a further economic slowing or provisions
for banking sector support could put the rating in peril.
The report kept upward pressure on French borrowing costs
after Moody's warned on Monday that a sustained rise in yields
coupled with weaker growth could harm France's ratings outlook.
[ID:nL5E7ML0SG]
"Similar to the situation of other major 'AAA' sovereigns,
the increase in government debt has largely exhausted the
fiscal space to absorb further adverse shocks without
undermining their 'AAA' status," Fitch said.
"The principal concern with respect to France is that the
intensification of the euro zone crisis will generate
contingent liabilities that will be crystallised onto the
sovereign balance sheet."
The Fitch analysis followed reports, denied by France and
Belgium, that a restructuring deal for Franco-Belgian bank
Dexia (DEXI.BR) may have to be renegotiated, with Brussels
pressing Paris for more funding guarantees. [ID:nL5E7MN0KZ]
French 10-year bond yields were little changed on the Fitch
note, having already risen as high as 3.73 percent earlier in
the day FR10YT=TWEB on the Dexia report, following several
days when traders have pushed French yield premiums over German
Bunds to new highs.
Fitch did not hint at putting France on a negative outlook,
saying: "France's public finance metrics remain consistent with
retaining its AAA status."
But it added: "Under a stress scenario in which the euro
zone crisis intensifies with adverse consequences for growth
and crystallisation of substantial contingent liabilities from
its exposure to the peripheral nations, France's AAA rating
would be at risk."
It said the threat of bigger liabilities over financial
support for the banking sector was a particular concern.
FALTERING ECONOMY WEIGHS
The head of France's AMF securities markets regulator
acknowledged the market was focusing on the country's AAA
rating, but he said other top-rated euro zone countries were
also in the same position.
"It is for reasons which seem irrational to me because the
fundamentals have not varied more here since the spring than
they have in United Kingdom or the United States," Jean-Pierre
Jouyet told Les Echos newspaper.
"France's AAA is a European bet because it shapes the
stability of the EFSF (euro zone bailout fund)," he said.
France's maximum exposure through the EFSF is 158.5 billion
euros ($214 billion), equivalent to 8 percent of gross domestic
product, and if all that had to be used, France would have
little fiscal space left to absorb other liabilities, Fitch
said.
"France has lost its status of safe haven in the euro
zone," said Diego Iscaro, senior economist with IHS Global
Insight.
"At the moment it is not that worrying. Yields are still
relatively low. The problem is ... will this deteriorate?"
Stress scenarios aside, Fitch sees France's debt peaking at
90 percent of GDP, similar to Britain and less than in the
United States, and it praised France's commitment to debt
reduction.
Faltering growth has, however, prompted President Nicolas
Sarkozy to announce two waves of cost-cutting measures. Further
measures would be politically difficult with a presidential
election in April.
The government recently cut its 2012 growth forecast to 1
percent from 1.75 percent, a level many economists still see as
optimistic. Given the likelihood of France entering a recession
next year, many investors have already discounted a rating
downgrade for the No. 2 euro zone economy. [ID:nL5E7ME45H]
Fitch saw France's public deficit at 4 percent of GDP in
2013 and said the country's 3 percent goal for that year would
require additional fiscal measures.
The head of France's debt management agency, Philippe
Mills, said in an interview with the daily Les Echos on
Wednesday that a rating downgrade would be costly and could
take years to repair. [ID:nL5E7MM61R]
($1 = 0.7410 euros)
(Reporting by Catherine Bremer, additional reporting by Geert
De Clercq; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)