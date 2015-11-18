LOS ANGELES Nov 17 Two Air France flights en route to Paris from the United States were diverted on Tuesday because of security issues, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

An Airbus A-380 that departed from Los Angeles landed in Salt Lake City, where passengers and crew were being deplaned and transferred to the terminal, an FAA spokesman said.

A separate flight that left Dulles International Airport outside Washington was diverted to Halifax International Airport in Nova Scotia also because of an unspecified security concern, the FAA said. (Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere, Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Ken Wills)