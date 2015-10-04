NICE Oct 4 Flooding caused by torrential rain
in the Alpes-Maritimes region in southeast France caused at
least 12 deaths, the French president's office said on Sunday.
The downpour hit the region, which lies on the Mediterranean
coast and borders Italy, on Saturday evening.
Local authorities said the flooding led to the closure of
the A8 motorway and the train station in the resort town of
Cannes. In Nice, a soccer match in the French first division was
abandoned midway due to the rain.
(Reporting by Matthis Galante; Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing
by Richard Borsuk)