* Flash floods kill 16, five others missing
* Floods hit Cannes, other towns on SE coast
* Thousands of homes still without electricity
* Flights diverted from Nice airport overnight
By Matthias Galante
CANNES, Oct 4 Flash floods on the French Riviera
killed 16 people and five others were reported missing on
Sunday, prompting the government to declare a natural disaster
in the southeastern tourist region.
Torrential rain struck the Alpes-Maritimes administrative
department on Saturday evening, flooding local towns including
Cannes and disrupting transport routes.
The victims included three people killed at a retirement
home that was flooded in the village of Biot, and seven
inhabitants of the town of Mandelieu-la-Napoule who had
attempted to reach their cars in a garage, local government
officials said.
Five people were still reported missing on Sunday afternoon,
which could push the death toll higher, officials said.
In the resort town of Cannes, home to the prestigious annual
film festival, two people were killed, the train station was
flooded, and cars were swept along streets by torrents of rain.
Local rail services resumed on Sunday after being suspended
overnight, holding up passengers including around 2,000 Italian
pilgrims on their way back from Lourdes.
Train services, however, were expected to remain limited for
the rest of Sunday, while some roads also continued to be
blocked.
Thousands of homes were still without electricity on Sunday
afternoon after as many as 70,000 suffered blackouts the
previous evening, power network operator ERDF said.
Visiting the affected zone on Sunday, President Francois
Hollande said the government would approve natural disaster
status for the area at Wednesday's cabinet meeting and pledged
relief payments to help cover damage within three months.
Residents were taken by surprise by the exceptionally
violent downpour over Alpes-Maritimes, which lies at the eastern
end of France's Mediterranean coast and borders Italy.
Cannes registered close to 180 millimetres (7.1 inches) of
rain in three hours at the height of the storm, the interior
ministry said.
Flights were diverted away from Nice airport on Saturday
evening, leaving some passengers stranded overnight, officials
said.
A soccer match between Nice and Nantes in the French first
division was abandoned midway due to the rain, while hundreds of
people were stranded overnight at a concert venue in Nice after
attending a show by French rock legend Johnny Hallyday.
Hundreds of police and fire officers were mobilised for
search and rescue operations across areas affected by the
floods, while police were also drafted in to patrol shopping
areas after reports of some looting overnight.
(Additional reporting by Gavin Jones in Rome, writing by Gus
Trompiz; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Susan Fenton)