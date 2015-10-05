(Adds two missing people found)
By Matthias Galante
NICE, France Oct 5 Nineteen people died in
flash floods on the French Riviera over the weekend, prompting
the government to declare a natural disaster in the southeastern
tourist region.
Some 4,400 homes were still without electricity on Monday
afternoon after as many as 70,000 suffered blackouts the
previous evening.
French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, who visited the
affected zone on Sunday with President Francois Hollande, told
Europe 1 radio on Monday there had been some looting and nine
people had been arrested.
"Police intervened very quickly to stop these despicable
acts," he said.
Some 300 police and 543 fire officers were continuing with
search and rescue operations across areas affected by the
floods, Cazeneuve said.
Torrential rain struck the Alpes-Maritimes county, bordering
Italy, on Saturday evening, inundating local towns including
Cannes and disrupting transport routes.
Victims included three people killed at a flooded retirement
home in the village of Biot, and seven inhabitants of the town
of Mandelieu-la-Napoule who had attempted to reach their cars in
a garage, local government officials said.
Two people listed as missing earlier on Monday were found
alive and in good health, officials said.
The more rugged and mountainous regions inland from the
Mediterranean are not unaccustomed to episodes of flash-flooding
but the latest one struck closer to the coastline itself and
stood out by historic comparisons due to the hefty death toll.
Two more people were found dead by midday on Monday, raising
the toll to 19, officials said, and the fate of another two
people was unknown, the officials said.
Local rail services resumed on Sunday after being suspended
overnight. Train services were expected to remain limited for
the rest of Monday, while some roads remained blocked.
Hollande said on Sunday the French government would approve
natural disaster status for the area at Wednesday's cabinet
meeting and he pledged relief payments to help cover damage
within three months.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Ingrid Melander)