PARIS Feb 10 Six big French retailers said on
Sunday they were recalling lasagne meals and other products
suspected of being mis-labelled after the discovery of horsemeat
in beef products.
The British unit of frozen foods group Findus
began recalling its beef lasagne last week on advice from its
French supplier, Comigel, and the French and British governments
have since vowed to punish those found responsible for allowing
horsemeat originating from Romania to be sold as beef.
French retailers' federation FCD said on Sunday that French
supermarkets were also pulling several products supplied by
Findus and Comigel on concerns that they were mis-labelled. The
supermarkets are Auchan, Casino, Carrefour,
Cora, Monoprix and Picard
An initial French investigation has revealed that the
horsemeat ended up in a Luxembourg factory supplied by a French
firm and that a Dutch and Cypriot trader had also been involved
although the meat originally came from a Romanian abattoir.
French Consumer Affairs Minister Benoit Hamon said in Le
Parisien newspaper that the apparent fraud had generated profits
of 300,000 euros and may have been going on since August.
He also said he expected further investigation to reveal
whether French meat processing firm Spanghero at the heart of
the supply chain was aware it had bought horsemeat or had been
deceived.
Eating horsemeat is a taboo in Britain and although once
common fare in France it has been out of fashion for decades.