PARIS, April 16 The French food industry faces
another difficult year in 2013 as the economic crisis in Europe
and a scandal over mislabelled horsemeat continue to weigh on
consumers' purchases, the head of industry group ANIA said on
Tuesday.
French food makers' sales would rise just 0.5 percent this
year, after climbing 2.3 percent to 160.9 billion euros ($210.5
billion) in 2012, ANIA said.
"We are in a worrying deflationary spiral. It is not
specific to the food industry but it destroys a lot of value as
far as we are concerned," ANIA chairman Jean-Rene Buisson told
a news conference on the sector's results.
Members of ANIA, which brings together food processors as
opposed to raw food producers, have already reported plans to
cut 5,000 jobs in the first half of this year. Last year they
shed 3,900, bringing the total number of jobs to 495,000.
Apart from Danone's plan, announced in February,
to cut over 200 jobs in France, redundancies would mostly come
in small- and medium-sized companies in the processed meat and
ready meals sectors which have been hit hard by the horsemeat
scandal, Buisson said.
Sales of ready meals have recovered slightly since horsemeat
was found in beef-based dishes in mid-January, but were still 10
percent down overall, he said, with pasta-based dishes seeing a
15 percent decline.
Early results of DNA tests ordered in the wake of the
scandal showed France found more cases of illegal horsemeat in
beef products than any other European Union country, with more
than one in every eight samples testing positive.
Buisson stressed that the French food industry would need to
regain confidence, citing a studying showing 65 percent of
consumers had doubts about it. "We will need to work hard on
improving the sector's image," he said.
The French food industry's trade surplus, the second largest
after aeronautics, grew last year to 9.2 billion euros, from 8.1
billion in 2011, pulled higher by spirits and grains, ANIA
said.($1 = 0.7643 euros)
