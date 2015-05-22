PARIS May 22 France is cracking down on food
waste with a new law banning big supermarkets from destroying
unsold food or face fines and even jail sentences.
Under a bill approved on Thursday as part of a broader law
on energy and the environment, supermarkets of over 400
square-meters will be forced to sign contracts by July 2016 to
donate unsold but edible food to charities or for use as animal
feed or farming compost.
Failure to comply could expose them to two years in jail and
fines of 75,000 euros.
The French federation for commerce and distribution (FCD)
said it was a mistake to only target big supermarkets, which
they said represented only 5 percent of total food waste.
French people throw away 20 kilos of food per person per
year, costing an estimated 12-20 billion euros ($13.4-22.4
billion) annually, according to the French Environment Ministry.
The full law still has to be voted by the lower house of
parliament on May 26 before it goes to the Senate.
($1 = 0.8935 euros)
(Reporting by Emile Picy, writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing
by Leigh Thomas)