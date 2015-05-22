(Adds background)
PARIS/LONDON May 22 France is cracking down on
food waste with legislation banning big supermarkets from
destroying unsold but edible food on pain of fines and even jail
sentences.
Food lost by farmers, processors, restaurants, retailers and
ultimately, consumers, is a growing problem with economic,
social and environmental implications.
The European Commission has proposed that member states
develop national food waste prevention strategies with the aim
of reducing such waste by at least 30 percent by 2025.
As part of a broader law on energy and the environment, the
French government agreed on Thursday to include a provision
requiring supermarkets of over 400 square meters to sign
contracts by July 2016 to donate unsold but edible food to
charities or for use as animal feed or farming compost.
Failure to comply could expose market managers to two years
in jail and fines of 75,000 euros ($83,850).
The French federation for commerce and distribution (FCD)
said it was a mistake to target just big supermarkets, which
they said accounted for only 5 percent of total food waste.
French people throw away 20 kilos of food per person per
year, costing an estimated 12 to 20 billion euros ($13.4 to
$22.4 billion) annually, according to the Environment Ministry.
The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation has said that a
third of all food produced worldwide -- some 1.3 billion tonnes
worth $750 billion -- is thrown out each year, wasting water
equivalent to the annual flow of Russia's Volga River.
Food wasted in developed nations often ends up in greenhouse
gas-emitting landfills, while millions of people elsewhere go
hungry.
In Europe, Germany has been a leader on the issue. In 2012,
the German government launched a "too good for the trash"
campaign and the country has also pioneered "food-sharing",
using the Internet to distribute produce recovered from store
rubbish while still in good condition.
French supermarket Intermarche has developed a programme to
sell misshapen fruit and vegetables at a discount in an effort
to reduce waste.
The new French bill is to be voted on by France's lower
house of parliament on May 26 and then be sent to the Senate.
($1 = 0.8935 euros)
(Reporting by Emile Picy; Writing by Dominique Vidalon and
Martinne Geller; Editing by Leigh Thomas and Mark Heinrich)