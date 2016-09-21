PARIS, Sept 21 Organic food sales in France are
set to rise by 20 percent in 2016, the fastest pace in seven
years, as farmers and retailers expand in the segment, an
organic food group said on Wednesday.
France, the European Union's largest agricultural producer,
had been relatively slow to take to organic food in the past
decade compared to EU neighbours like Germany, but last year the
market showed signs of becoming more mainstream.
Sector sales rose 20 percent in the first half of this year
and are on course to maintain that level over the full year to
reach 6.9 billion euros ($7.7 billion), Agence Bio said.
This compares with sales growth of less than 1 percent for
supermarket grocery products in the first half of the year,
according to data from market research firm Nielsen.
"The take-off of the organic sector is being confirmed in
2016," Didier Perreol, president of Agence Bio, told reporters.
Organic sales were being supported by a fast growing supply
chain, according to the agency, a public-private body that
supports the sector's development.
Organic farmland expanded to 1.57 million hectares, or 5.8
percent of total farmland in France, in the first half, against
1.4 million at the end of last year, reflected in a 10 percent
rise in the number of organic farms.
Burgeoning production was keeping pace with demand, with the
share of domestic supplies in French organic sales expected to
remain stable at about three-quarters this year, Agence Bio
said, attributing part of imports to tropical goods.
Some 200 new specialist organic stores opened in the first
half, supporting a 25 percent rise in sales in specialist
outlets, it said.
Supermarkets have also reported double-digit growth in
organic sales, with Agence Bio estimating a first-half rise of
18 percent.
Carrefour, Europe's biggest retailer, is
developing standalone organic food stores in Paris, as well as
selling organic brands in its supermarkets, and this year
acquired e-commerce organic supplier Greenweez. The group said
its French organic sales growth continued at double-digit levels
in the first half after rising 11 percent in 2015.
However, a poor cereal harvest this year, when yields at
organic farms dropped by 40-50 percent, would reduce supplies of
popular organic items like bread, Agence Bio said.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Sybille de La Hamaide and Dominique
Vidalon; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)