PARIS, Sept 10 U.S. carmaker Ford has
hired France's one-time First Lady Carla Bruni to star in a
brand-promoting video in which she ditches her guitar for the
testosterone-charged job of a male soccer team coach.
Ford France, seeking to counter the home ground advantage of
Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen, reckons
Bruni's improbable change of career will inspire equally bold
decisions by French car buyers to stray from the fold, in its
direction.
It is also taking a bet on the consumer-influencing power of
Bruni. The marriage to Sarkozy of the singer and former model
fuelled the perception among many voters that he was an overly
showy leader, known as "president bling bling" during his
2007-12 term.
Ford, whose 4.3 percent share of total car sales in France
so far this year pales beside the 30 percent and 26 percent
shares of PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault, says what counts is
Bruni's reputation and versatility, not political affiliation.
"She's a woman who went from top model to singer and
actress, and from champagne socialist to wife of a right-wing
president," Fabrice Devanlay, Ford France's external relections
director, told Reuters.
"Sure there's a risk, because she is marked by the political
side of her marital status, but her international celebrity is
an incredible driver for the visibility of our campaign."
here
(Writing by Brian Love; additional reporting by Gilles
Guillaume and Laurence Frost; editing by Andrew Roche)