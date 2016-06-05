PARIS, June 5 Chinese diversified group Fosun
is in advanced talks to take a 10 to 15 percent stake
in tourism and leisure group Compagnie des Alpes, Le
Monde newspaper said in its weekend edition.
Compagnie des Alpes specialises in ski resorts, family parks
and attractions.
The newspaper said the company, in which French state-owned
bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) holds a 39.54 percent stake, is
looking for partners to beef up its capital and accelerate its
international development.
"We are in contact with several groups, not just Chinese,"
Dominique Marcel, Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie des Alpes
told Le Monde. "In depth discussions are ongoing and I would
like them to go faster."
The paper quoted an unnamed source as saying that among the
candidates, "Fosun is one with which discussions are most
advanced."
French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron, said in March that
CDC would not sell shares in Compagnie des Alpes and would
retain control.
