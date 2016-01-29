PARIS Jan 29 A crippled cargo ship was drifting
slowly towards the French Atlantic coast on Friday as rescue
teams struggled to board the distressed vessel.
The Modern Express, which was transporting 3,600 tonnes of
wood from Owendo in Gabon to France's northern port of Le Havre,
listed heavily to one side earlier this week in rough seas and
has not recovered to an upright position, leading to the
evacuation of the crew by helicopter.
French media reports said the problem may be due to its
cargo having shifted.
As of Friday morning, the vessel was less than 300
kilometres from the western port town of La Rochelle, after
being estimated at around 370 km from the port on Thursday
afternoon, a spokesman for the French Atlantic coast authority
told Reuters.
The extreme 50-degree incline of the ship as well as
difficult sea conditions had so far prevented teams from
boarding to proceed with towing operations, but weather was more
favourable on Friday, he said.
There was no imminent risk of the ship reaching the coast
and no sign that water had entered the vessel or that fuel had
leaked out, he said, adding that the French navy had sent a
specialised anti-pollution ship as a precaution to join a
frigate and three tugboats already at the scene.
