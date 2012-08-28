PARIS Aug 28 The French government and energy
industry have agreed to cut fuel prices by up to 6 euro cents
per litre for three months to help drivers hit by a recent
increase in prices, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on
Tuesday.
"Prices at the pump will fall by up to six euro cents -
three cents for oil companies and three cents for the state,"
Moscovici told a news conference after talks with industry
representatives.
The decision, which is due to take effect in the coming 24
hours, will cost the state at least 300 million euros ($375.49
million) in lost tax revenues, he said.
Total supply and marketing chief Philippe Boisseau
said that the oil company would cut fuel prices in France by 2
euro cents per litre and 3 cents at motorway fuel stations.