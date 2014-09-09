PARIS, Sept 8 A lack of financing in European agrifood start-ups linked to tougher banking rules has prompted French oilseed group Sofiproteol to team up with sugar maker Tereos to launch a fund aiming at farm, food and green projects.

CapAgro Innovation was officially launched on Tuesday in the European Union's largest farm economy with a capital of 37 million euros ($48 million).

Its originators hope to reach 60 million euros by the end of the subscription period on April 15, 2015, Sofiproteol chief executive Jean-Philippe Puig told Reuters.

State-owned investment fund BPIFrance, Credit Agricole and insurer AG2R La Mondiale are also part of CapAgro and talks are ongoing with other investors.

Most banks across Europe have become increasingly careful in their financing due to tougher regulation on banks' risk-taking under new global rules known as Basel II and Basel III.

"It is more and more difficult for small businesses to get financing. And by creating this fund we lower the average risk because it is shared," said Puig, who is also chairman of CapAgro's supervisory board, referring to the banking reforms.

CapAgro Innovation has a lifetime of 10 years. Investments will range between 1 and 4 million euros in companies in France or other European countries and the fund aims for an internal rate of return of 12 to 13 percent per year, he said.

It has similarities with "Blue Orange", Suez Environnement's 50 million euros investment fund in water and waste businesses but Puig noted CapAgro's aim was not that firms be taken over by one of the groups, even if it was not ruled out.

Sofiproteol had sales of 7 billion euros last year. It is the EU's top biodiesel maker and a major table oil producer with the Lesieur and Puget brands. It is also active in animal feed and meat production.

Tereos, with sales of 4.7 billion euros, is the world's fifth largest sugar maker, the EU's first ethanol maker and the bloc's third starch maker. Its cane and starch activities are listed in Sao Paulo through its branch Tereos Internacional.

CapAgro already granted 1.5 million euros to LineaZen, a French firm making wood-based buildings. It received more than 90 requests so far. Some of the most promising include a fish farming project and a system to detect plant disease early to reduce the use of agro-chemicals. (1 US dollar = 0.7723 euro) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Andrew Callus)