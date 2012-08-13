PARIS Aug 13 The United States and France are
closely watching rising grain and soy prices and will be ready
to call for an emergency meeting of G20 agricultural officials
if needed, France's agricultural minister said on Monday.
"France ... and the United States remain attentive to any
new fact that could justify a meeting of the rapid response
forum," Agricultural Minister Stephane Le Foll wrote in a
statement.
Last month, France activated the G20 grain action body that
deals with agricultural market information and said it would
call an emergency meeting of the forum - which was created last
year to manage market crises - if the grain situation in the
United States and Russia were to worsen.
The United States, where severe drought has led to a global
surge in cereal prices, will take over the helm of the grain
action body in October over which France currently presides.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; editing by Daniel Flynn and
Keiron Henderson)