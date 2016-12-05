PARIS Dec 5 French department store chain
Galeries Lafayette said the start of the Christmas
shopping season at its main Galeries Lafayette and BHV stores in
Paris was "encouraging", with footfall and revenue up over the
last two weekends.
"There is a slight upturn around Christmas though we remain
cautious," a group spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday, without
providing further details.
Galeries Lafayette's main rivals include Le Bon Marche -
owned by luxury goods group LVMH - and Le Printemps,
which is now in Qatari ownership.
Galeries Lafayette declined to comment on a report in
newsletter La Lettre de L'Expansion that a fall in its revenues
next year could lead to some restructuring in France.
In September, Galeries Lafayette said a wave of Islamist
militant attacks had deterred tourists from coming to France as
it reported that sales at Galeries Lafayette and BHV Marais had
fallen nearly 6 percent in the first-half.
